Elma Doris Thompson, 92, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020, in Beaumont.



Funeral services will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sabine Tabernacle in Beaumont. Officiating will be Reverend James Boykin of Sabine Tabernacle in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Beaumont.



Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m., Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Sabine Tabernacle in Beaumont.



Born in Hicksbaugh, Texas, on October 13, 1927, she was the daughter of Alfred and Pearl Powers. Doris Thompson was a loving wife and mother. She worked hard as a Collections supervisor for many years at Thompson's Collection Bureau. Doris was a longtime member of the Sabine Tabernacle. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever she could. Doris may be gone but her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the pleasure of knowing her.



She was preceded in death by her Parents, Alfred James Powers and Pearl (Gardner) Powers; husband, Maurice Thompson; sister, Thelma Lou Powers; and her brother, James Powers.



She is survived by her children, Ruthie and her husband Michael Murphy of Beaumont; son, Steven Thompson of Beaumont; grandchildren, Drew Murphy, Abbie Murphy, and Seth Murphy; sister, Lois Evelyn Chambliss; sister-in-law, Jo Nell of Houston; brother-in-law, Tommy Gartman of Houston; sister-in-law, Barbara Thompson of Beaumont; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Serving as pallbearers will be Sam Thompson, III, Kelly Thompson, Eddie Howard, Randy Baisdon, Robert Sutton, and Brad Thompson. Honorary pallbearer is Mike Allen.



