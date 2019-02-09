1943 - 2019 A celebration of Doris Wood Wagstaff's Life, age, 75, of Brookeland, will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper with burial to follow at Brookeland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Saturday February 9, 2019 Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper. Doris died Wednesday February 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. A native of Palastine, Texas she was a long time resident Brookeland, Texas. She enjoyed doing crafts, reading and working around the house. Doris was a member of Brookeland Missionary Baptist Church. Doris is survived by her two sons, William Letney and wife Janet, Albert Letney and wife Lucy, of Brookeland, Texas; brother Don Wood and wife Saundra of Brookeland; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; nieces Linda Lyles and husband Tommy, Tammy Beckett and Husband Charlie; nephew Donald Wood, Sr., all of Brookeland. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
