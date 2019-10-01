Dorothy Aline Foxworth, 91, of Sour Lake, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on February 20, 1928, to Alice Gunter Nicol and Allen Nicol, in Sour Lake.
Dorothy was an avid Houston Rockets fan. She also enjoyed bowling, which she achieved many awards, fishing, and going to the beach cabin. Mostly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and didn't miss one of their events. Rain delay nor time of day could keep her away.
Survivors include her daughters, Glynda Minick and her husband, Glen, of Vidor and Diane Maggio of Sour Lake; grandchildren, Lee Minick of Seminole, Oklahoma; Amanda Eason and her husband, Karl, of Orangefield; and Nikki Andrepont and her husband, Chris, of Sour Lake; great-grandchildren, Shelby Eason, Drake Andrepont, Devan Eason, and Ford Andrepont; family friend, Randy Thompson of Seminole, Oklahoma; numerous nieces and a nephew; and friends she loved as family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alton Earl Foxworth; son-in-law, John Maggio; brother, JW Nicol; sister, Dolly Stone; and niece, Beth Clark.
A gathering of Mrs. Foxworth's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 765 6th Street, Sour Lake, with interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2019