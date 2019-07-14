1928 - 2019 Dorothy (Dot) Jane McDaniel Gooch, 91, of Hemphill, Texas passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Dot was born February 5, 1928 in Fairmont, Texas to Bro. Alexander H. (Bro. Hamp) McDaniel and Sarah Catherine Smith McDaniel and moved to Hemphill at an early. She graduated from Hemphill High School in 1945. She married Robert F Gooch in 1951. After Robert's military service in the Army, they lived in Orange County for 33 years before moving back to Hemphill. She was a homemaker, mother, member of the First Baptist Church in Hemphill and member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Dot became a Christian at an early age and professed her faith in her daily walk, being a mentor to family and friends. She enjoyed her family time most, with other interests including teaching Sunday School classes through the years and helping provide food to bereaved and sick families in the church and community. Her hobbies included cooking, quilting, sewing, and reading. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Willey and husband, Hershal, of Mauriceville and Rachel Harbuck of Orange; grandchildren, Amanda Marie and husband, Steven, and Kathryn Knighton and husband, Lee; and great grandchildren, Justin, Zachary, Addison, Jacob, Kade, and Liam. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F Gooch and grandson, Ryan Joseph Pineda. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 301 Mann St., Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church under the direction of Starr Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Lee officiating. Burial will follow services in Harper Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at starrfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 14, 2019