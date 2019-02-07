1937 - 2019 Dorothy Henry Marshall, 81, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at Douglas Memorial CME Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of son, Tyrone Henry, Sr. (Mary); daughters, Sonja Sellers (Robert) and Tasha Jackson (Wilbert Paul, Jr.); step daughter, Brenda Davis (Donald Ray); brother, Gerald Henry (Gwendolyn); all of Beaumont, TX; uncles, John Bias of Beaumont, TX and Lester Bias, Sr. of Lafayette, LA; aunt, Rose Mary Jacobs of Crowley, LA; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2019