1928 - 2019 Dorothy Strang Lagaza passed away on August 30, 2019, at her home in Beaumont, Texas, at the age of 90. A memorial will be held at a future date at St Mark's Episcopal Church. Dorothy was born on September 22, 1928, in Walnut Ridge, AK, the last of 14 children born to James and Helena Strang. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 45 years, George E. Lagaza, her granddaughter Chelsea Rossi, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her son Michael J. Lagaza of Beaumont, her daughter Kathy L. Lagaza of Austin, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Dorothy spent her childhood years in Walnut Ridge and St. Louis, MO, and moved to Beaumont with her family when she was 11. She attended Beaumont High and graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Journalism. While visiting one of her sisters at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, AZ, she met a handsome airman, and fell in love. George and Dorothy married on January 27, 1956, and their adventures as an Air Force family began. Their son Mike was born in Phoenix, and before the year was over they were reassigned to Tokyo, Japan. After that they moved to Dayton, Ohio, where their daughter Kathy was born. The family's next move was to Okinawa, Nevada, Delaware, and finally back to Texas. With every move, Dorothy created a loving home for her family and friends, forging friendships that survived till her passing. Dorothy worked as a journalist, and later spent 18 years as the purchasing agent for Beaumont Medical Surgical Hospital. She was a bright light, and she shared her love of life with everyone she met. She was kind, quick witted, and strong, and leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We love you Mama.

