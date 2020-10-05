1/
Dorothy Louise Johnston
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Louise Johnston, 91, of Nederland, Texas passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Oak Grove Nursing Home, Groves, Texas. Dorothy was born February 16, 1929 in Rosepine, Louisiana to Elvyn and Juanita Simmons. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Nederland. Dorothy was very artistic in many ways. She quilted, watercolor painted and stained glass. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid gardener. Her passion in life was sign language interpreting for the deaf.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Elvyn Augusta Simmons and Juanita Harriet Dunwoodie Simmons; husband, Charles Edward Johnston; sisters, Bernice Nolde, Marie Hawkins, Maureen Moses, Glenda Hunt and Nina Fodell; brother, Donald Simmons.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carolyn Martin of Nederland; Cathy Moore of Nederland; five grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, George Simmons and sister, Rita Viera and her husband, Johnny.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church - Port Neches; 903 Ave B, Port Neches, TX 77651 or Triangle Baptist Church; P.O. Box 1267, Nederland, TX 77627.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at Melancon's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Colmesneil Cemetery in Colmesneil, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melancon's Funeral Home
1605 Avenue H
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-0218
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved