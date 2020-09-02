1/1
Dorothy Mae Hoty Pierce
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Mae Hoyt Pierce

Dorothy Mae Hoyt Pierce went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1932, near Wilda, Louisiana, to Hattie Mae Valentine Hoyt and David Eugene Hoyt. Dorothy was the last remaining member of her immediate family that included Leo McBride, Velma Hoyt Walters, Alton Hoyt, James Lloyd Hoyt, David Cornell Hoyt and Gloria Anne Lazard Whittington.

Dorothy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 71 years Charles Thomas "C.T." Pierce of Beaumont, TX. She had four children. The oldest was Charles Evan Pierce (deceased) and she is survived by sons Michael Arnold (Marcia) Pierce, Robert "Robbie" Randall Pierce, and daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Deon Pierce.

She was a wonderful wife and mother with a loving and caring disposition. She married young yet later in life, after her kids were old enough, she attended Lamar's nursing school and worked a long career as an emergency room nurse. Dorothy was an excellent and well-respected nurse.

Dorothy is also survived by her grandchildren: Angel Hunt Pessink, Cain Pierce, Ben Pierce, Josh Pierce, Jessica Pierce Dempsey, Nicholas Hunt, Chris Pierce, Jacob Pierce, Angela Hunt Boyd, Selena Hunt, Sabrina Hunt and Sean Hunt. She also had 18 great-grandchildren. Grandma was loved by all and will be missed.

Dorothy was a wonderfully giving and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, aunt, nurse, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home on 11th St. in Beaumont. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at Haven of Rest Cemetery on Hwy 90.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved