Dorothy Mae Hoyt Pierce



Dorothy Mae Hoyt Pierce went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1932, near Wilda, Louisiana, to Hattie Mae Valentine Hoyt and David Eugene Hoyt. Dorothy was the last remaining member of her immediate family that included Leo McBride, Velma Hoyt Walters, Alton Hoyt, James Lloyd Hoyt, David Cornell Hoyt and Gloria Anne Lazard Whittington.



Dorothy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 71 years Charles Thomas "C.T." Pierce of Beaumont, TX. She had four children. The oldest was Charles Evan Pierce (deceased) and she is survived by sons Michael Arnold (Marcia) Pierce, Robert "Robbie" Randall Pierce, and daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Deon Pierce.



She was a wonderful wife and mother with a loving and caring disposition. She married young yet later in life, after her kids were old enough, she attended Lamar's nursing school and worked a long career as an emergency room nurse. Dorothy was an excellent and well-respected nurse.



Dorothy is also survived by her grandchildren: Angel Hunt Pessink, Cain Pierce, Ben Pierce, Josh Pierce, Jessica Pierce Dempsey, Nicholas Hunt, Chris Pierce, Jacob Pierce, Angela Hunt Boyd, Selena Hunt, Sabrina Hunt and Sean Hunt. She also had 18 great-grandchildren. Grandma was loved by all and will be missed.



Dorothy was a wonderfully giving and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, aunt, nurse, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home on 11th St. in Beaumont. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at Haven of Rest Cemetery on Hwy 90.



