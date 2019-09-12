Dorothy Mae Vital

1930 - 2019 Dorothy Mae Vital, 89 passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home in Beaumont, TX. Memories are left to her children, James Clay, Albert Clay, Debra Sias and Chyron Clay; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and also a host of family and friends. On Saturday, September 14, 2019 there will be a visitation at 1 p.m. until the home-going service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 2120 Renaud St., in Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest at Greenlawn Cemetery. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 12, 2019
