Dorothy Marie Turner, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was born in on May 14, 1928 in Port Arthur, TX to Meindert Becker and Carrie Fett.
A visitation service will be held at Wildwood Baptist Church, 101 Wildwood Dr, Village Mills, TX 77663, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:00AM. There will be a private family interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring DoeDoe's memory by making a contribution to Wildwood Baptist Church, Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.
For more information please visit www.lumbertonfamily.com
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.