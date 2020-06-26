Dorothy Marie Turner
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Turner, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

She was born in on May 14, 1928 in Port Arthur, TX to Meindert Becker and Carrie Fett.

A visitation service will be held at Wildwood Baptist Church, 101 Wildwood Dr, Village Mills, TX 77663, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 9:00AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:00AM. There will be a private family interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring DoeDoe's memory by making a contribution to Wildwood Baptist Church, Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.

For more information please visit www.lumbertonfamily.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
Wildwood Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wildwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lumberton Family Funeral Home Llc
766 S Main St
Lumberton, TX 77657
(409) 751-0390
