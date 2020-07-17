Mrs. Dorothy Rather Lindsey, 90, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas.



Mrs. Lindsey's Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Lindsey will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 p.m. at Mercy Funeral Home Chapel.



Mrs. Lindsey is survived by five daughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store