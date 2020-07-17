1/1
Dorothy Rather Lindsey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Dorothy Rather Lindsey, 90, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas.

Mrs. Lindsey's Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Lindsey will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 p.m. at Mercy Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by five daughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Magnolia Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
1395 Gladys St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
409-833-8656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 16, 2020
Love my Family
Cheri Reado
Family
July 16, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with the family
Janet Watson
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ester Traylor Egins
Family
July 16, 2020
Condolences to the family
Gwen Carter
July 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family!
Casandra Broussard
Friend
July 16, 2020
You all have my deepest sympathies family.
Renata Rawlins
Family
July 16, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George Landry
July 16, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family of Ms. Dorothy. Every time we saw her she had a beautiful smile for us. We know she is enjoying her rewards in Heaven.
George and Elnora Landry
Friend
July 16, 2020
To the Family of Ms. Dorothy Lindsey,I sincerely extend Condolences to you in the Heartfelt Loss of a Beloved Mom,and Grandmother,Etc.May The Good Lord Comfort You During these Hours of Grief,God Bless and Keep Each of you
Loretta Robinson Guillory
Classmate
July 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doris Bishop
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved