1929-2019 Dorothy Thallman Broussard, 90, of Beaumont, died Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1929, in Beaumont, to Sybil Anderson Thallman and E.C. Thallman. Dorothy and her husband were founding members of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church. She was the founder of the Monday card games, as well as a member of the Ladies of St. Jude and the JOY group. Survivors include her children, Cindy Rod and her husband, Edward; Marsha Broussard; Tim Broussard; Presley Broussard and his wife, Cynthia; and Scott Broussard and his wife, Amy; grandchildren, Jennifer Rod LaBorde and her husband, Brent; Keli Rod Neal and her husband, Lane; Sara Rod Becker and her husband, Garrett; Jayme Broussard Abshier and her husband, Todd; Hilary Broussard; Matthew Broussard; and Abby Broussard; great-grandchildren, Laurel LaBorde, Carson LaBorde, Peyton Neal, Hudson Neal, Sadie Becker, and Foster Abshier; sister, Bonnie Boles of San Antonio; and lifelong childhood friend, Betty Joe Lum. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Broussard, Jr.; parents; and grandson, Cory Rod. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ana Camandang, Lucia Wilson, Mylene Estela, and Josephine Ballast for the great care that was shown to Mrs. Broussard. Memorial contributions for Mrs. Broussard may be made to Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Ste. 5214, PO Box 300630, Houston, Texas 77230-0630. A Rosary for Mrs. Broussard will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of her family and friends to follow until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at:

