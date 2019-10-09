|
|
|
|
Memorial Gathering
View Map
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Douglas "Doug" LeMaire, 78, of, Vidor, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on September 14, 1941, in Rayne, Louisiana, to Peral Landry and Dalton LeMaire. Doug was a United States Navy veteran and he owned and operated a trucking company for many years. He is survived by his wife, Linda LeMaire, of Vidor; children, Howard LeMaire and his wife, Gayle, of Port Neches; Sheila Lognion and her husband, Pierre, of Beaumont; Joey LeMaire and his wife, Donna, of Vidor; Scott LeMaire and his wife, of Donna, Silsbee; Edwin Peddy, of Hillsboro; Nia Peddy, of Bronson; and Sonya Heath, of Houston; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Andy Vaughan and his wife, Jan, of Crosby; and nephews, Andrew Vaughan and Justin Vaughan, both of Crosby. Doug is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Glen Vaughan. A gathering of Mr. LeMaire's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Vidor. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Calvary Baptist Church, 3650 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019
