Douglas Ronald DeCluitt passed away on July 12, 2020 at his home on White Oak Pond in Holderness, New Hampshire.



Doug was born on February 9, 1935 in Port Arthur, Texas of humble roots and lived life on his own terms. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953.



Doug was 100% an Aggie. He started classes in College Station in the fall of 1953 in electrical engineering and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He chose A&M because it was the cheapest tuition and electrical engineering because it was the hardest course load. While there, he received awards as the outstanding Sophomore and Junior Engineering Student, Senior Engineering Faculty Award and was a member of numerous honor societies. In Aggieland, Doug was President of the Class of 1957, a student senator and a member of the MSC Council. In the Corps of Cadets, he started as a member of the famed Fish Drill Team and rose to the rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and Corps Battalion Commander. Doug had the honor of serving on the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System (1987-1993).



Upon graduation, Doug served in the U.S. Army at a guided missile base in Westport, Connecticut and was chosen Outstanding Lieutenant in the First Army Air Defense Command in 1959. After an honorable discharge, he accepted an engineering position with Texas Instruments in Dallas where he helped develop the Minuteman missile.



Starting in the late 1950's, there was a push to have more Aggies attend schools in the Northeast. Doug was one of the first Aggies to be recruited by fellow Aggies to attend Harvard Business School. He graduated with his MBA in 1962. While in Cambridge, Doug grew to love New England and returned there often later in life when he and his wife, Maribeth, spent their summers in New Hampshire.



Upon graduation, he returned to Texas Instruments in marketing and business development, where he marketed the first "computer chip". He was later recruited to manage the assets of a local business and "temporarily" (in his words) moved to Waco, Texas in 1964. Soon thereafter, he founded The Sovereign Corporation in 1971, a family-owned company specializing in real estate and oil & gas investments.



Doug was an avid sailor and loved to captain his Thistle (Disneyland), his J/24 (Bon Temps) and his Columbia 50 (Arawa). His competitive spirit was drawn to the mix of strategy, technical challenge and sheer luck.



Doug believed in being involved. "If you're going to live in a community, you must LIVE in the community." The best way to accomplish this was to be political. He was an old-school conservative Republican. He served the party as McLennan County Republican Chairman, State Republican Executive Committeeman and as the 1968 Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel J. and Margie Mae (Chaisson) DeCluitt, his brother, Darrell Wayne DeCluitt and his sister, Karen Rae Waddell. He is survived by a thriving family including his wife, Maribeth Simmons DeCluitt, his daughter and son-in-law, Sherri & Michael Nunley of College Station and his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher & Kristi DeCluitt of Waco. He is further survived by grandchildren Matthew Nunley and wife Kelly Nunley of Ft. Worth, Katherine Nunley of Tyler, Eva DeCluitt of Waco and Blake DeCluitt of Waco as well as Maribeth's grandchildren who loved him and knew him as Cappy.



The family plans to hold a memorial celebration at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to one of the following: Texas A&M University Press, The Salvation Army of Waco, Squam Lakes Association, Holderness, NH



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store