|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Sanders Canant Sr.
|
|
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Wesley United Methodist Church
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Wesley United Methodist Church
Douglas Sanders Canant, Sr., 96, from Beaumont, Texas, died Monday, February 3, 2020. He passed away surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 1, 1923, in Beaumont, Texas, to Willie and Ernest Canant. He was a lifelong Beaumont resident, educated in Beaumont schools and graduated from Beaumont High School. He served proudly in the Eighth Army Air Force. He was stationed in England in World War II. After the war he married Margaret Jane Francis, his loving spouse of 72 years. He worked as a unit operator, then supervisor at Mobil Refinery for 38 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, volunteering, entertaining his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, feeding birds and cats, and scaring squirrels. He was a lifelong member of North End, now Wesley United Methodist Church, where he was involved in many activities.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Jack; his sisters, Evelyn, Anna Beatrice, Willie May, Alma, Alice, Pearl, Betty, and Audrey. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughters, Nancy and her husband, Ron; Martha and her husband, Lloyd; Carol and her husband John; Ginny; son, Doug, Jr. and wife, Debbie; eleven grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A gathering of Mr. Canant's family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 2450 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713; The , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123; or the Eighth Air Force Historical Society, 68 Kimberlys Way, Jasper, Georgia 30143.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|