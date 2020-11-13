Doyle L. Long joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday November 7, 2020 and will forever be missed but never forgotten by his Family and many Friends.



Born May 10, 1933 to O.B. and Sarah Long in Palmer, TX . He was the baby of the family with 7 siblings .



Doyle was a veteran of the Marine Corp and served his Country in the Korean War. After his service, Doyle met and married the love of his life Laura "Joan" Long after only knowing each other for two weeks. They spent 64 wonderful years together raising two sons, Randy and Charles "Bubba" Long. Doyle also has a Daughter, Chris Nairns.







In 1966 Doyle started Long Air Conditioning Inc. in Conroe and set the exceptional standard for HVAC service companies in Montgomery County. He was instrumental in establishing HVAC Codes and was part of the Gulf States Heat Pump Advisory Board. Doyle established relationships with many home builders and home owners in the Conroe area and always treated his customers and employees with the upmost respect. Doyle based his reputation on Honesty and Integrity as this was the cornerstone of his business and lifestyle. Doyle was a man of his word and all he needed was a handshake to confirm a business deal, no contracts or signatures. Over the many years in business, he donated many man hours and HVAC supplies to those in need.







Doyle enjoyed many activities such as Traveling, Bowling, Fishing and Hunting and found the entrance to a Casino every now and then. Spending weekends in South TX at the Deer Lease was his favorite past-time. He utilized his "handy man" talent to build a home away from home in George West, TX where he hunted for over 30 years. Toward the later years of his life, he took more pleasure in spending time on the porch conversing with his dear friends, John and Barbara Gay and Linda McLeod while holding a cold beverage and burning a steak on the grill.



Doyle was instrumental in introducing hunting and the outdoors to his Sons and Grandsons and created countless memories in the field.







He never missed an opportunity to watch a sporting event on TV. He loved watching college football, pro football and professional baseball. Doyle never shied away from the Dessert Table and always had a joke to tell to whoever would listen. He created a network of friends in the Conroe Community and was always there to lend a hand. You could say his personality was the Calm and Collective type, very rarely raising his voice and always having words of wisdom when he spoke.



Doyle is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Laura Joan Long; son, Charles W. "Bubba" Long; parents, O.B. and Sarah Long; as well as all of his siblings. He is survived by son, Randy D. Long and wife Starla; daughter, Chris Nairns; Grandchildren, Corey Long and wife Lisa, Colby Long, Cody Long, Mistie Sobral and husband Thiago, Macie Sobral and husband Lucas and Heather Kingsley; He is also survived by 11 Great-Grandchildren.



In Lieu of Flowers the family requests that you PLEASE make a donation to any Animal Shelter or Dog Rescue group. Doyle had a fondness for Dogs most especially.



A special Thank You to Barbara and Linda for all your kindness over the past several months with helping Doyle during the loss of Joan.



Visitation will be held at Casher Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm with the funeral service starting at 2:00pm. A graveside service will follow in Garden Park Cemetery.







Pallbearers will be Corey Long, Colby Long, Cody Long, Jim Holmes, Johnny Holmes, and Steve Anderson.



