Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John Thomas Halbert. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John Thomas Halbert

On April 14, 2020, just 3 days after his 85th birthday, Dr. John Thomas Halbert, passed away quietly in his home. John had fought a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, but never succumbed to self-pity or despair, even in the advanced stages of his illness.

John Thomas Halbert was born on April 11, 1935 at his home in Attoyac (commonly known as "Black Jack"), Texas. His family then moved away and lived in various remote areas in New Mexico and West Texas, where he spent many days reading or exploring the desert on his horse. At the age of 13, when his family moved back to Black Jack, John first met Wilma Dell Strickland, who became his childhood/high school sweetheart, and later his wife on August 20, 1955.

John spent his teenage years working on his father's farm. A member of the 4-H Club, he caught a calf at the Houston Fatstock Rodeo! John was treated for polio when he was a junior in high school, but went on to graduate from Chireno High School in 1953. After attending Texas A&M for three years on a full scholarship, one of which as a pre-veterinary student, he then attended The

Just three months after moving to Orange, Texas and establishing a medical practice, John was drafted. He served as an army doctor at Fort Campbell Kentucky, where he was placed on a 3-hour alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After two years of service in the army, John moved the family back to Orange, and in 1969, they moved to Galveston where he completed a residency in psychiatry. In 1971, the family made their final move to Beaumont, Texas where John practiced psychiatry for many years. John's family is very proud of his many professional accomplishments. He was board certified in general psychiatry, in the treatment of drug and alcohol addiction, and in geriatric psychiatry. He was also named as a Fellow by the National Psychiatric Association.

John's love for his patients was only surpassed by his love for his family. He was a devoted family man, and his grandchildren were his greatest joy. John loved the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he especially enjoyed bow-hunting. He also enjoyed puttering in his workshop while listening to country music. After his retirement, he spent as much time as possible at the family farm ("Leon's"), near Chireno, Texas.

Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Myrtle Halbert and his siblings, Loron Halbert and Lerene Green. John is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Wilma, and their children: Bart Halbert, Dean and wife Gina Halbert, and Suzanne and husband Bobby Moore, all of Beaumont. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Anna and Rachel Wohleb (and their father, Chris Wohleb), and Garrett and Caroline Halbert, as well as his sisters-in-law, Norma Hargis and Mary Ann Strickland, as well eight nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside committal in Chireno, Texas. Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the family hopes to have a fitting memorial service so that extended family and friends may gather in his memory. His arrangements are being handled under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

We would like to thank the nurses from Professional Health Care Home Health and Hospice and John's dedicated caregiver, Terry Whittington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702,

Complete and updated information may be found at:

Dr. John Thomas HalbertOn April 14, 2020, just 3 days after his 85th birthday, Dr. John Thomas Halbert, passed away quietly in his home. John had fought a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease, but never succumbed to self-pity or despair, even in the advanced stages of his illness.John Thomas Halbert was born on April 11, 1935 at his home in Attoyac (commonly known as "Black Jack"), Texas. His family then moved away and lived in various remote areas in New Mexico and West Texas, where he spent many days reading or exploring the desert on his horse. At the age of 13, when his family moved back to Black Jack, John first met Wilma Dell Strickland, who became his childhood/high school sweetheart, and later his wife on August 20, 1955.John spent his teenage years working on his father's farm. A member of the 4-H Club, he caught a calf at the Houston Fatstock Rodeo! John was treated for polio when he was a junior in high school, but went on to graduate from Chireno High School in 1953. After attending Texas A&M for three years on a full scholarship, one of which as a pre-veterinary student, he then attended The University of Texas Medical School in Galveston. John was selected by the faculty for the Mu Delta "Most Outstanding Freshman Medical Student" in 1957 and graduated with honors in 1960.Just three months after moving to Orange, Texas and establishing a medical practice, John was drafted. He served as an army doctor at Fort Campbell Kentucky, where he was placed on a 3-hour alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After two years of service in the army, John moved the family back to Orange, and in 1969, they moved to Galveston where he completed a residency in psychiatry. In 1971, the family made their final move to Beaumont, Texas where John practiced psychiatry for many years. John's family is very proud of his many professional accomplishments. He was board certified in general psychiatry, in the treatment of drug and alcohol addiction, and in geriatric psychiatry. He was also named as a Fellow by the National Psychiatric Association.John's love for his patients was only surpassed by his love for his family. He was a devoted family man, and his grandchildren were his greatest joy. John loved the outdoors, and was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he especially enjoyed bow-hunting. He also enjoyed puttering in his workshop while listening to country music. After his retirement, he spent as much time as possible at the family farm ("Leon's"), near Chireno, Texas.Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Myrtle Halbert and his siblings, Loron Halbert and Lerene Green. John is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Wilma, and their children: Bart Halbert, Dean and wife Gina Halbert, and Suzanne and husband Bobby Moore, all of Beaumont. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Anna and Rachel Wohleb (and their father, Chris Wohleb), and Garrett and Caroline Halbert, as well as his sisters-in-law, Norma Hargis and Mary Ann Strickland, as well eight nieces and nephews.The family will have a private graveside committal in Chireno, Texas. Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the family hopes to have a fitting memorial service so that extended family and friends may gather in his memory. His arrangements are being handled under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.We would like to thank the nurses from Professional Health Care Home Health and Hospice and John's dedicated caregiver, Terry Whittington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calder Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702, the Salvation Army , P.O. Box 3706, Beaumont, Texas 77704, or to the . The prayers and support of extended family and friends are greatly appreciated.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II University of Texas Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations