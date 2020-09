Dwayne "Dee" Hinkie passed away on Wednesday, September 9 in North Charleston, South Carolina. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was a Technical Manager at the WestRock paper mill in Evadale, TX until his recent move to the Atlanta area to work for WestRock's corporate office. He was intensely dedicated and hard-working, and worked in paper manufacturing throughout his career. In his free time, he loved golfing, travelling, and being outdoors.Dee is survived by his wife, Arlene Clark Hinkie of Atlanta, GA; daughter Camri Ann Hinkie and husband Collin Couey of Austin, TX; sisters Marsha Hinkie DuBois and husband Steve DuBois of Williamston, SC; Kay Hinkie Wright and husband Bill Wright of Silsbee, TX; brother Pat Hinkie and wife Donna Hinkie of Silsbee, TX; along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Betty Hinkie, and his brother, Jay Hinkie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to MD Anderson, https://gifts.mdanderson.org/ . NC State Pulp and Paper Foundation.