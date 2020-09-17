Dwayne "Dee" Hinkie passed away on Wednesday, September 9 in North Charleston, South Carolina. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He was a Technical Manager at the WestRock paper mill in Evadale, TX until his recent move to the Atlanta area to work for WestRock's corporate office. He was intensely dedicated and hard-working, and worked in paper manufacturing throughout his career. In his free time, he loved golfing, travelling, and being outdoors.
Dee is survived by his wife, Arlene Clark Hinkie of Atlanta, GA; daughter Camri Ann Hinkie and husband Collin Couey of Austin, TX; sisters Marsha Hinkie DuBois and husband Steve DuBois of Williamston, SC; Kay Hinkie Wright and husband Bill Wright of Silsbee, TX; brother Pat Hinkie and wife Donna Hinkie of Silsbee, TX; along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Betty Hinkie, and his brother, Jay Hinkie. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to MD Anderson, https://gifts.mdanderson.org/
. NC State Pulp and Paper Foundation.