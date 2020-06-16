Earl A. Marshall Jr.
1932 - 2020
Earl A. Marshall, Jr., 87, of China, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on December 11, 1932, in Beaumont, to Virginia McClelland Marshall and Earl Albert Marshall, Sr. Earl was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a former Detective for the City of Beaumont Police Department; and later retired as a Chief Investigator for the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, in 1998.

Earl is survived by his wife, Phyllis Marshall, of China; children, Steven Earl Marshall, of California; Sheila Renee Rizzato, of Vidor; and Pamela Ann Garland and her husband, Lynn, of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Mary Louise Smith, of Beaumont; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann LeBlanc Marshall; and sister, Nancy Marsh.

A gathering of Mr. Marshall's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Broussard's. A family committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Earl's family would like to extend a special thanks to Angela Romi, NP, and Jefferson County Home Health for going above and beyond in their compassionate care for Earl.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group, P.O. Box 12352, Beaumont, Texas 77726.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
