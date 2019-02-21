1924 - 2019 Earnestine Williams Biagas, 94, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park, under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Her love will remain in the heart of her daughters, Betty J. Biagas, Helen Miller (John), Mary Fusilier, and Cheryl Ailes; 16 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 28 great-great grandchildren; loved ones, and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earnestine Williams Biagas.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019