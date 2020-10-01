1/1
Ector Dalton Lively
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ector Dalton Lively, 96, of Houston, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living at Westchase. He was born on February 19, 1924, in Palestine, to Elizabeth Campbell Lively and Fred Lee Lively.

Dalton was a veteran of World War II, having stormed Normandy at the Battle of the Bulge, receiving five bronze stars. He worked for 40 years as a Boilermaker in a Port Neches chemical plant; both his brother and himself starting and ending their work careers at the same time. He was a DIY man, could 'fix' anything that was broken and even made his own gaskets for his 1960 model VW Bug. He enjoyed fishing at one of the nearby lakes with his brother or brother-in-law, and enjoyed frying up the fish for family get-togethers. He helped anyone and everyone and rarely asked for help for himself. He was a good man at heart, with a stubborn streak to beat anyone.

Survivors include his children, Barbara Jean Guinn and her husband, Greg and Dru Ann Zuniga and her husband, Sam; grandchildren, Jamie Coker and her husband, Travis and Jessica Williams and her husband, R.D.; great-grandchildren, Haley Coker; Trent Coker; Reese Coker; Cora Williams; Carly Williams; Crimson Williams; and Corbin Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence Arnaud Lively; grandson, Jed Bass; nephew, Thomas Lively; and siblings, Talmadge D. Lively; Pearl Dora Edgar; Annie Maude Levins; and Wynona Jane Lively.

A gathering of Mr. Lively's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Broussard's, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a veterans charity of your choice.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved