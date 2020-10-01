Ector Dalton Lively, 96, of Houston, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Senior Living at Westchase. He was born on February 19, 1924, in Palestine, to Elizabeth Campbell Lively and Fred Lee Lively.
Dalton was a veteran of World War II, having stormed Normandy at the Battle of the Bulge, receiving five bronze stars. He worked for 40 years as a Boilermaker in a Port Neches chemical plant; both his brother and himself starting and ending their work careers at the same time. He was a DIY man, could 'fix' anything that was broken and even made his own gaskets for his 1960 model VW Bug. He enjoyed fishing at one of the nearby lakes with his brother or brother-in-law, and enjoyed frying up the fish for family get-togethers. He helped anyone and everyone and rarely asked for help for himself. He was a good man at heart, with a stubborn streak to beat anyone.
Survivors include his children, Barbara Jean Guinn and her husband, Greg and Dru Ann Zuniga and her husband, Sam; grandchildren, Jamie Coker and her husband, Travis and Jessica Williams and her husband, R.D.; great-grandchildren, Haley Coker; Trent Coker; Reese Coker; Cora Williams; Carly Williams; Crimson Williams; and Corbin Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence Arnaud Lively; grandson, Jed Bass; nephew, Thomas Lively; and siblings, Talmadge D. Lively; Pearl Dora Edgar; Annie Maude Levins; and Wynona Jane Lively.
A gathering of Mr. Lively's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, at Broussard's, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a veterans charity of your choice
.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.