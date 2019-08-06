1936 - 2019 Edward "Eddie" Grubbs, 82, of Silsbee, died Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1936, in Rusk, to Rachel Bush Grubbs and William Myrt Grubbs. Eddie excelled in athletics at Rockdale High School and in 1956 accepted a scholarship to Sam Houston State University where he graduated in 1962. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Eddie worked for Eastex Papermill and later as a pulpwood contractor and owner of Eddie's True Value Hardware. Survivors include his children, Grant Grubbs and his wife, Stephanie, of Silsbee; Mandy Gross of Austin; and Amber Lemons and her husband, Robert, of Stephenville; grandchildren, Reed and Cade Lemons and Lauren and Taylor Gross; siblings, John Grubbs, Tom Grubbs, Polly Smock, Linda Kieffer, and Bennye Plumlee; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughters, Cristin Jeanell Grubbs and Katie Michelle Grubbs; brothers, Joe Lynn Grubbs and Richard Eugene Grubbs; and sister, Betty Ruth Alexander. Eddie's committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. A private family service will be at a later date in Rockdale. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 6, 2019