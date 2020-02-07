Eddie Louis Curtis 80, of Beaumont, TX passed away January 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life for Eddie will be held at McKinley Ave. Baptist Church, 775 Cuniff St, Beaumont, TX Feb. 8, 2020. Pastor Allen C. Williams will be Officiating. Viewing of the body will be held from 11:00am until the funeral begins at 1:00pm. Eddie Curtis was born on June 2, 1939 in Beaumont, Texas. He was the 6th child born to Leonard and Olivia Curtis. He is a graduate of Charlton Pollard High School. He was a retired longshoreman from The Port of Beaumont. Eddie is survived by his wife Georgia Curtis of 29 years; children: Eddie Renfro, John Curtis, Claudia Curtis, Johnny Patrick (Amber), LaShawn Patrick Holman of Beaumont, Texas; Janice Jack (Eric), Demarcus Comore (Sondra), Thomas Patrick (Tiffany), Roy Thomas of Houston, Texas; sisters Mary Louise Metoyer and Beverly Orange (Wade) of Los Angeles, California; 25-grandchildren, 5-great grandchildren, and host of family and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020