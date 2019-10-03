Eddie Ray Andrews, Sr., 75, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at East Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Eddie's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his daughters Sonya Andrews, Natalie Andrews, and Marilyn Bush (Troy); son, Eddie Ray Andrews II(Antonia); sister, Eula M. Barnes (Willie); brothers, Louis Andrews, Ben Andrews (Joyce), and Fred Andrews (Inetha); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019