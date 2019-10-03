Eddie Ray Andrews Sr. (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Remember that God never forsakes you."
    - Bettye Birden
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Lanzy Hines
  • "Thanks for all the love you gave to myself and my sons. You..."
    - Marion Andrews
Service Information
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-0159
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
East Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Houston National Cemetery
Obituary
Eddie Ray Andrews, Sr., 75, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at East Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Eddie's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his daughters Sonya Andrews, Natalie Andrews, and Marilyn Bush (Troy); son, Eddie Ray Andrews II(Antonia); sister, Eula M. Barnes (Willie); brothers, Louis Andrews, Ben Andrews (Joyce), and Fred Andrews (Inetha); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019
