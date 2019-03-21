Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Elizabeth Bedell. View Sign

1915 - 2019 Edith Elizabeth Bedell, 103, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Calder Woods, Beaumont. Edith had lived in Beaumont since 1940, when she and her husband, the late William S. Bedell, relocated here from their native Pennsylvania for his job with Pure Oil Company, and thus began their life as Texans. Edith embraced her life in Beaumont, quickly becoming engaged with a variety of social and charitable organizations. During World War II, she worked for the Red Cross. She joined The Book Club in 1941 and remained an active member of that group for nearly 60 years, meeting weekly to discuss books, travel and other programs presented by the members. As a charter member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Edith focused considerable energy on the formation of the new church. She provided her leadership to many committees and other aspects of church life over the years, including the Women of the Church, the Building Committee, the Organ Committee, and the Memorial Committee. As women began to play a more central role in church leadership, she became a Deacon and an Elder in the church. Edith was a lifelong learner, as evidenced by her love of reading and travel. She had visited 45 states, Canada, and the UK, and maintained an almost encyclopedic memory of places she had been. Her keen aesthetic sense was manifested in her tasteful and meticulously maintained home. She will be remembered as a loyal and steadfast friend, and for her enduring kindness and positive thinking. Edith is survived by her daughter, Betsy Bedell, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Nellhaus, of Washington, DC. The family extends appreciation to Pamela Coleman, Shirley Edmonson, and Helen Jones of Earth Angels for their compassionate caregiving. A memorial service for Mrs. Bedell will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. A family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Contributions in Edith's memory may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, Texas 877706; or the Houston Audubon Society, 440 Wilchester Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77079. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1915 - 2019 Edith Elizabeth Bedell, 103, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Calder Woods, Beaumont. Edith had lived in Beaumont since 1940, when she and her husband, the late William S. Bedell, relocated here from their native Pennsylvania for his job with Pure Oil Company, and thus began their life as Texans. Edith embraced her life in Beaumont, quickly becoming engaged with a variety of social and charitable organizations. During World War II, she worked for the Red Cross. She joined The Book Club in 1941 and remained an active member of that group for nearly 60 years, meeting weekly to discuss books, travel and other programs presented by the members. As a charter member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Edith focused considerable energy on the formation of the new church. She provided her leadership to many committees and other aspects of church life over the years, including the Women of the Church, the Building Committee, the Organ Committee, and the Memorial Committee. As women began to play a more central role in church leadership, she became a Deacon and an Elder in the church. Edith was a lifelong learner, as evidenced by her love of reading and travel. She had visited 45 states, Canada, and the UK, and maintained an almost encyclopedic memory of places she had been. Her keen aesthetic sense was manifested in her tasteful and meticulously maintained home. She will be remembered as a loyal and steadfast friend, and for her enduring kindness and positive thinking. Edith is survived by her daughter, Betsy Bedell, and son-in-law, Jeffrey Nellhaus, of Washington, DC. The family extends appreciation to Pamela Coleman, Shirley Edmonson, and Helen Jones of Earth Angels for their compassionate caregiving. A memorial service for Mrs. Bedell will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont. A family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Contributions in Edith's memory may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 1350 North 23rd Street, Beaumont, Texas 877706; or the Houston Audubon Society, 440 Wilchester Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77079. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

(409) 866-3838 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close