1939-2019 Edith Sue Roberts, age 79, passed away from a sudden cardiac event on September 17, 2019. She was born in Shreveport, LA on October 25, 1939 to Robert Lee Roy and Lennie Dee Henderson who precede her in death. Left to honor her memory are her sons, Damon Haire of Beaumont, TX, Jason Roberts and wife Kim of League City, TX, daughter Amanda Minkler and wife Deiadra Burns of Dallas, TX, brother Robert Henderson and wife Glenda of Florida, sister Ruthie Smith and husband Tom, of Lumberton, TX, grandchildren Randi H., Tristin R. and Mickayla R., great-grandchild Jax, nephew Trey Henderson, and numerous extended family and friends. She graduated from Port Neches High in 1957. Sue was a woman of deep prodigious faith. She loved her family and friends, traveling, had a heart for missions, and volunteering to help children. On Saturday October 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., a Memorial service will be held at Lumberton Family Funeral at 766 S. Main St., Lumberton, TX 77657.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019