1927 - 2019 Edna Jo Peabody Kutch Bodenhamer, formerly of Hemphill, and Orange, Texas was born to the late Joseph Archibald and Sara Anna Winifred Hillyer Kutch in Lubbock, Texas on November 12, 1927 and passed away in Auburn, Alabama on May 8, 2019. She was 91 years old. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Orange, Texas and Six-Mile Baptist Church, Hemphill, Texas. Her love for The Lord was shown every time you were in her presence! She was Missions Director in seven Churches throughout the World. She loved life, people, and singing in the Church Choir. She was Garden Club President, a member of the Red Hat Society, she taught Bridge and was a member of several Bridge clubs. She enjoyed playing board games with her family especially with her children, and grandchildren whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Wayne Peabody and husband of 28 years Roy "Bodie" Bodenhamer; step daughter, Terri Bodenhamer Calico (Larry); brother, Wilson Kutch; sisters, Aileen Kutch, and Mary Allred. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Peabody Ruscin (Joe); son, Jody Peabody Ryan (Kitty); stepson, Randy Bodenhamer; grandchildren, Ailecia Joy Ruscin, Melody Faith Ruscin Heptinstall (Josh), Elisabeth Hope Ruscin Dindo (Josh), Cody Wayne Ryan (Jennifer), Becca Bodenhamer; great grandchildren, Joshua Heptinstall, Jr., Jace Heptinstall, Lawson Elisabeth Dindo, Joseph Jabe Dindo; sister, Imogene Reasor. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Orange, Texas (7637 MLK-Jr. Drive Orange, Texas 77632) Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Orange, Texas with Reverend Barry Bradley, Brother Eddye Sunday, and Dr. Steve Branson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, West Orange, Texas. www.FrederickDean.com Funerals & Cremations Since 1900 Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

