A memorial service for Edward Allen Rogers will be held 2pm, Saturday, December 14th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Rogers passed away Sunday, December 8th at EAMC.

Mr. Rogers was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Edward Allen Rogers, Sr. and Bernie Jane McCormack. He graduated from Auburn University with a BS in Engineering. He was employed with Goodyear in Barberton, Ohio as a chemical engineer. He later went to work for Ampex Magnetic Tape in Opelika until they went out of business. At that time he went back to Goodyear but in Beaumont, Texas. At retirement, he and his wife returned to Opelika.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn Rogers, his furry baby Jack; children: Mark Rogers of Beaumont, Texas, Wendy (Joey) Hardee of Opelika, Kristi Butler of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren: Amber (Eric) Gooden, Audrey Hardee all of Opelika, Kyliann Butler, Kassidy Butler, Tommy Butler all of Beaumont, Texas; great grandchildren: Brayden Gooden, Carly Gooden, Ryleigh Rogers all of Opelika; and brother Clark (Nan) Rogers of New Hartford, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers please donate to .

