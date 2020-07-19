1/
Edward "Ed" Harris
1935 - 2020
A Celebration of Edward "Ed" Harris's Life will be 10:00 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Hancock Cemetery near Jasper.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.

Ed died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native and longtime resident of Jasper, Ed was a former resident of Beaumont and Orange. He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1954. Ed was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Straughn Electronics of Beaumont. After retirement he and Lynn moved to the family farm in Jasper where they enjoyed raising cattle and growing hay. Ed enjoyed riding horses, hunting and fishing.

Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie Lynn Harris; brother-in-law Jackie Bond; six nieces and nephews, Belinda Lishewski, Craig Bond, Jarred Mahfouz, Rebecca Mahfouz, Jodi Bond, and Scott Mahfouz; eight great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Murray and Georgia Odessa Harris and sister, Agnes Bond.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Jasper
2577 North Wheeler Highway 96 North
Jasper, TX 75951
(409) 384-5781
