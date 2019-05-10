Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Edward Linn Heartfield. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica 700 Jefferson Street Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2019 Dr. Edward Linn Heartfield, 82, died May 3, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by family, close friends, and Rev. Msgr. Jeremiah J. McGrath. On Easter Sunday, Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Jamail administered the Sacrament of the Sick on Linn, and the day before he died, gave him the Papal Blessing. Rev. Msgr. Jamail prayed the Litany of the Saints in Linn's ear and the Commendation of his soul to God's mercy. Linn "Eagle Bird" Heartfield was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1937, in Port Arthur, Texas to the union of Grace Linn and Gilbert Bailey Heartfield. His formal education began in St. James Parish in Port Arthur, Texas. He graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur in 1956, after which he attended The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He earned a medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed residencies in general surgery and otolaryngology at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was dual board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology in head and neck surgery and the American Board of Facial and Reconstructive Surgery. Linn was a gifted surgeon and beloved physician who cared for thousands of patients in his 50 years of medical practice. He was a founding partner of Southeast Texas Ear, Nose and Throat along with Dr. Thomas J. Killian, a close friend from medical school he persuaded to move to Beaumont, and Dr. Harold "Steve" Parks, Jr. From this partnership and medical practice grew lifelong friendships that continued until his death. Linn was a man of exceptional intellect whose three-dimensional insight enabled him to disassemble and put back together just about anything. He could adeptly explain the working mechanism of a combustion engine and transmission by the age of 10. When he was 14, he took apart his first car, a red Model A Ford, just to see how it worked, and then reassembled it. He built a 16-foot speed boat when he was 15. He rebuilt a dragster with a better and faster engine to compete in races around the country. He pushed the limits with high powered motorcycles in motocross competition. Linn ran 26.2-mile marathons. And he proudly designed and built-with his own hands-the home in which he lived until his death, complete with an elevator constructed from a London telephone booth. Intellectually curious by nature, Linn was well-versed in subjects as diverse as theology, philosophy, classical music, and circumnavigation. He was full of "tricks," like suspending his Christmas tree from the ceiling to spin for easy decorating. His talents were many. Linn lived a life of adventure the likes of which most only dream. He was a mariner, embarking on his first sailing experience while he was in medical school when he successfully sailed across Lake Pontchartrain in a 10-foot styrofoam boat. On the way back, the boat broke in half, necessitating a rescue by the Coast Guard. Undeterred, Linn repaired it and sailed across again. He later sailed his 52-foot Hans Christian across the Atlantic, and then went on to sail around the world. On his two-year global adventure, he steadied boat and crew through many a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He competed in the 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which is universally recognized to be one of the most treacherous sailing races in the world. When his boat took a pounding from a large whale, Linn had the presence of mind to safely navigate away using an auxiliary engine. He fended off pirates near the Bahamas. He narrowly escaped being sunk by a large ocean-going trawler that moved upon his starboard side in the middle of the night. After confirming that no one was injured or dead, Linn, true to form, waived off the penitent ship captain's offer of assistance and bid him safe travels to Mexico. During his travels he taught medical students at teaching hospitals in Australia and South Africa for 10 months. Upon returning stateside, Linn continued teaching at The

He earned a medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed residencies in general surgery and otolaryngology at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was dual board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology in head and neck surgery and the American Board of Facial and Reconstructive Surgery. Linn was a gifted surgeon and beloved physician who cared for thousands of patients in his 50 years of medical practice. He was a founding partner of Southeast Texas Ear, Nose and Throat along with Dr. Thomas J. Killian, a close friend from medical school he persuaded to move to Beaumont, and Dr. Harold "Steve" Parks, Jr. From this partnership and medical practice grew lifelong friendships that continued until his death. Linn was a man of exceptional intellect whose three-dimensional insight enabled him to disassemble and put back together just about anything. He could adeptly explain the working mechanism of a combustion engine and transmission by the age of 10. When he was 14, he took apart his first car, a red Model A Ford, just to see how it worked, and then reassembled it. He built a 16-foot speed boat when he was 15. He rebuilt a dragster with a better and faster engine to compete in races around the country. He pushed the limits with high powered motorcycles in motocross competition. Linn ran 26.2-mile marathons. And he proudly designed and built-with his own hands-the home in which he lived until his death, complete with an elevator constructed from a London telephone booth. Intellectually curious by nature, Linn was well-versed in subjects as diverse as theology, philosophy, classical music, and circumnavigation. He was full of "tricks," like suspending his Christmas tree from the ceiling to spin for easy decorating. His talents were many. Linn lived a life of adventure the likes of which most only dream. He was a mariner, embarking on his first sailing experience while he was in medical school when he successfully sailed across Lake Pontchartrain in a 10-foot styrofoam boat. On the way back, the boat broke in half, necessitating a rescue by the Coast Guard. Undeterred, Linn repaired it and sailed across again. He later sailed his 52-foot Hans Christian across the Atlantic, and then went on to sail around the world. On his two-year global adventure, he steadied boat and crew through many a storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He competed in the 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which is universally recognized to be one of the most treacherous sailing races in the world. When his boat took a pounding from a large whale, Linn had the presence of mind to safely navigate away using an auxiliary engine. He fended off pirates near the Bahamas. He narrowly escaped being sunk by a large ocean-going trawler that moved upon his starboard side in the middle of the night. After confirming that no one was injured or dead, Linn, true to form, waived off the penitent ship captain's offer of assistance and bid him safe travels to Mexico. During his travels he taught medical students at teaching hospitals in Australia and South Africa for 10 months. Upon returning stateside, Linn continued teaching at The University of Texas Medical Branch School of Medicine in Galveston, Texas while getting certified in the latest advances in otolaryngology made possible by laser technology. Patients from all over the world sought Linn out for his skill in what was then a new surgical technique. Linn lived life to the fullest and brought a sense of joy and fun to everything he did. He prioritized people and experiences over things, and love was always his guiding force. He had a tremendous capacity to connect and maintain meaningful friendships with people he encountered in his travels to France, Ireland, Croatia, Australia, Turkey, Greece, and South Africa. He is remembered as a loyal and empathetic listener whose enthusiasm and love had no limit. His Catholicism was sincere, deeply rooted and integral to his identity. He remained humble, empathetic, generous, and grateful to the end. Many are left to cherish the memory of this remarkable man. He is survived by his wife, Shanna Lucius Heartfield, whose love and devotion brought him much happiness and to whom the family will always be grateful; son Edward Linn "Guy" Heartfield, Jr. and his wife Blair of Dallas, Texas; daughter Heather Mary Heartfield of Houston, Texas; daughter Sharon Mary Heartfield Marchand, M.D. of Beaumont, Texas; son Adam Linn Heartfield of Bismarck, North Dakota; daughter Lana Grace Heartfield of Lumberton, Texas; and stepson Wyatt Adam Smith of Kountze, Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Walker Edward Heartfield and Hall Milton Heartfield of Dallas, Texas; Sadie Mary Hewitt and William Heartfield "Field" Hewitt of Houston Texas; and Sidney Albert "Sam" Marchand V and Louis Ignatius Marchand of Beaumont, Texas. Brothers Gilbert Bailey Heartfield, Ph.D. and his wife Yolanda of McAllen, Texas and U.S. District Court Judge Thad Heartfield and his wife Cornelia of Beaumont, Texas also survive Linn, as do many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sidney A. "Sam" Marchand IV, Dr. Harold Z. Bencowitz and the ICU nurses who cared for Linn in his final days. A gathering of Linn's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont, Texas. A Christian Vigil will follow at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Jamail and Rev. Msgr. Jeremiah J. McGrath at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Dick Barlow, M.D., J. Thad Heartfield, Peter C. Isaac, M.D., Gilbert I. "Buddy" Low, Harold "Steve" Parks, Jr., M.D., Gerald Patrizi, and Wyatt A. Smith. Following mass, all are invited to a gather in the Cathedral Center to celebrate Linn's extraordinary life. In lieu of customary remembrances for those so desiring, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 10, 2019 