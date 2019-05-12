Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Louis Orgeron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1923-2019 Edward Louis Orgeron, age 95, was born on August 11, 1923 in Port Arthur, Texas, the youngest child of Stella (Bernard) and Camille Orgeron. He passed away on May 3, 2019 in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. Edward graduated from Saint James high school, Port Arthur, and after Pearl Harbor enlisted in the U. S. Navy, serving in the Pacific aboard the battleship USS Tennessee. He graduated from USL (now ULL) in Lafayette with a BA in business. After a 30-plus year career at the Gulf refinery (later Chevron) in Port Arthur, Edward retired and moved to Breaux Bridge. Edward leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Ethel Broussard Orgeron; children, Richard E. Orgeron, Susan Marie Orgeron, David Gerard Orgeron, and Donald Louis Orgeron; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dr. Eugene Orgeron, and sister, Marjorie Orgeron Schulz. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder, Beaumont, Texas.

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 12, 2019

