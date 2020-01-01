Edward Monroe Curtis, Jr., 93, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Calder Woods nursing facility, Beaumont. Edward was born July 17, 1926, to Audrey P. and Edward M. Curtis, Sr. in Beaumont. He graduated from Beaumont High School in 1943.
Edward served in the United States Army in World War II after attending Purdue University for two years. He completed his Civil Engineering degree in 1949 and returned to Beaumont to start his professional career with the architectural/engineering firm of Stone & Pitts as a Registered Professional Civil Engineer. He was the structural and foundation designer for many notable buildings including St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, the Department of Labor building in Washington, D.C., and the United States Embassy Building in Mexico City. In 1972 he relocated his family to Washington, D.C. where he completed his career as a Construction Manager for the U.S. General Services Administration. He retired from government service and returned to Beaumont in 1989.
While living in Beaumont in the 1960's and 1970's, Edward and his beloved wife Anne Grado Curtis were active in the Beaumont Civic Opera, Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, and All Saints Episcopal School. After his retirement they continued to be active supporters of the arts in the Beaumont community.
Edward is survived by his sons, Edward M. Curtis III and John J. Curtis; grandchildren, Valerie, Daniel, James, and Jason; and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Dylan D'Amato.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and twin sister, Jan Spayth.
A gathering of Mr. Curtis' family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont followed by his interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to (www.lls.org) or to the Audrey P. and Edward M. Curtis Endowment Fund of the Foundation for Southeast Texas (www.cfsetx.org).
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020