Service Information
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Beaumont , TX

63, died on March 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Houston, Texas to Ben and Doreen Jameson. One of eight children and father of four, Edward was devoted to his family and friends. With a vigorous work ethic and a wry sense of humor, he was always there to lend a helping hand and tell a story. He married his soulmate Evelyn Sibley in 1995 and together they made a warm and loving home. Edward is survived by his wife Evelyn, his four children Joy, Doreen, Edward and Sandra, granddaughter Harmony, his mother Doreen and siblings Martha, Valera, Ben, Betsy, Patricia, Patrick and Charles as well as many nieces and nephews. He was cherished in life and will always be deeply loved and missed. A celebration of Edward's life will be held at 12:00 pm on May 25, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Beaumont, Texas. His ashes will be interred on the grounds of a 19th century farm in Carmine, Texas.

