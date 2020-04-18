Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Stedman IV. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Dunn Stedman IV, 37, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his family, after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle. Edward leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love for his family and friends, along with a five gallon glass jar of brewing Kombucha.

Edward was born on March 11, 1983 in Beaumont, Texas to Edward Dunn Stedman III and Rebecca Beardsley Stedman. Edward has a brother Max, whom he loved dearly, and a sister-in-law Amanda Boscola Stedman whom he joyfully welcomed into the family two years ago. But without a doubt, the light of Edward's life were his daughter Rhys (11) and son Guy (7). Every time he saw them, he fell in love with them all over again. They brought him great joy in everything they did, and he held them close to his heart. Now he will hold their hearts for eternity.

Edward had just started a new life and wonderful job in Beaumont. He was back where he could fish and enjoy the family hunting camp. He recently introduced Rhys and Guy to the camp and was looking forward to sharing his skill of hunting with them. Edward was a top-notch, hands-on dad, participating in their lives when living in Mount Pleasant through coaching their teams, driving long distances to swim meets, teaching them about God, and winning the Father Daughter Daddy Dance-Off last month. In addition, Edward was all about helping others. He spent time in the summers volunteering for the 4th & 1 Football Camp, working with disadvantaged high school athletes.

We will miss Edward dearly. We will miss his smile, his big heart, his laugh, his cooking skills, his fitness and nutritional knowledge, his energy, intellect, compassion and sensitivity. Edward lived life fully and found his daily strength in God. He was a deeply spiritual man and truly walked the walk. He read God's Word every morning and fully incorporated it into his life. In his own words on one of his recent Instagram posts, he wrote "Our God is not a halfway God. He is not a God of 'maybes.' He is not a God of uncertainty. He is not a God of 'we'll see.' Our God is faithful, always, forever! Never sell short what God can do for you."

Along with his parents, brother, and children, Edward is survived by aunts and uncles Margaret and Bob Beardsley of Phoenix, AZ, Ann Roberts of Dallas, TX, and Culver and Joan Stedman of Houston; cousins Ro and Tory Beardsley, Riley and Caroline Roberts and Culver and Andrew Stedman. He is also survived by his great Aunt Susie, a favorite of both families.

Edward was preceded in death by his grandparents Martha and Ed Stedman and Ann and Bill Beardsley.

Due to our "distance loving" status as a result of COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Friday, April 24. At a later time we will gather, celebrate and love Edward as one.

