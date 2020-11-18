Eileen Gorman Musgrove left this earth on Nov. 9, 2020 to be with the Lord at the age of 80. A native Houstonian, she was born November 22, 1939. Eileen was the bedrock of both the Musgrove and Gorman families. She was a devoted mother, teacher, coach, and caregiver. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy, Houston, in 1957. For nearly 60 years she was an active participant in the Class of '57. She was also active in the St Paul's Catholic Parish in Nassau Bay, TX, where she taught Sunday school classes. She worked at Exxon for ten years before making a career change to mother. As the children got older, she substitute taught in the Clear Creek School District and when everyone was tucked away in college, she went to work at University of Houston Clear Lake in the School of Education. She also was active in Women of Wealth (WOW) investment club and her beloved bridge group. She retired in 2003 and spent the years visiting/babysitting grandchildren as well as travelling both here and abroad.



She is survived by her spouse Robert Musgrove; daughter Susan Musgrove Huffman and her spouse Jared; son David Musgrove and his spouse Catherine; brothers John and Michael Gorman; sister Ruth Gorman Fisher; grandchildren Abigail Huffman, Nathan Huffman, Kirra Musgrove and Addison Musgrove.



She will be sorely missed by her relatives and friends. Memorial arrangements are pending.



In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store