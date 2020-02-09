Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Barbara Sadowski. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Vigil 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church 2715 Calder Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1939-2020 Elaine Barbara Sadowski, 80, of Beaumont, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1939, to parents Adele Pukstas Sadowski and Stanley Sadowski, in Bayonne, New Jersey. Elaine was a ray of light, love and joy to all who knew her. A devout Catholic and devotee to the Blessed Mother, she prayed the rosary endlessly for her beloved children, family, friends, and those in need. A beautiful lady with a hearty laugh, sparkling green eyes and bountiful joy, she was a unique and special soul. Elaine was a trailblazer with a lifelong interest in business, real estate and the stock market. She graduated from Bayonne High School in 1957 and attended Claremont Secretarial School in New York, New York, Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey, and Vale School of Real Estate in Bricktown, New Jersey where she became a licensed Real Estate Agent. She retired from Exxon Mobil after working as a Maintenance Clerk in the O/A plant, and Environmental Department, where she had many lifelong friends. She enjoyed nearly 20 years playing the stock market with her nest egg, camping with her life partner and best friend Red, and relaxing on the front porch. Elaine's life centered around her devotion to the Lord, prayer life and love for her daughters. Survivors include her daughters, Denise Vreeland of Rockwall and Cheryl Wisenbaker and her husband, Tony, of Beaumont; brother-in-law, Bob Considine; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews in New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her loving partner and best friend of forty-five years, Raymond "Red" Brush and beloved sister, Judith Considine. A gathering of Ms. Sadowski's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Christian Vigil at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Nutrition and Services for Seniors (Meals on Wheels), 4590 Concord, Beaumont, Texas 77703; Southeast Texas Hospice, P.O. Box 2385, Orange, Texas 77631 or online at

