1999 - 2019 Elijah Benjamin Pressley of Village Mills, Texas was born on June 2, 1999 in Beaumont, Texas and passed away in Houston, Texas on May 7, 2019 at the age of 19. He is survived by his parents, Bryan and Angela Pressley; sister, Amber Nicole Reimers and husband, James; brother, John-Michael Caleb Pressley and wife, Diana; grandparents, Patricia Thompson and husband, Russell; James Elton Stains and wife, Genevieve and Clarice Stains along with his nieces and nephews, Lilly, Derrick, Brendan, Dylan, Nahshon and Tirzah. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts, James "Pee Wee" Stains, Jr. and wife, LaDonna; Jimmy "Buster" Stains and wife, Jaime; Brandi Holloway and husband, James "Taco"; Tonja Kohler and husband, Ron; Terri Edmonson; Todd Pressley and wife, Brenda, along with numerous cousins, other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kayla Marie Pressley, grandfather, Billy Pressley, great grandparents, James and Dorothy Stains; Virginia and Willard Herman and James B. and Clarice Norris. Family will receive friends 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11th at Cathedral in the Pines Church, 2350 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, Texas 77703 and the funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Interment to follow at Village Mills Cemetery, Village Mills, Texas. Arrangements are being handled by Riley Smith Funeral Home, 1810 West Fourth Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 10, 2019