Elijah "E.J." Booker, Jr., 92, of Beaumont, died Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Collier Park, Beaumont. He was born on April 26, 1927, in Hemphill, to Zelma Bell Booker and Elijah Joseph Booker, Sr. In 1992, E.J. retired from Sandoz as an instrument engineer.

He enjoyed traveling to all fifty states with his loving wife, Zelta. They loved to hike and ski the mountains of Colorado. In his spare time, he would fish, hunt, and make furniture in his workshop. Each year he and Zelta took their grandchildren on trips of adventure. He lived a wonderful life. E.J. was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a faithful servant to Christ, exemplifying Him in his service to others.

Survivors include his children, Jo Carolyn Crowell and her husband, Ronnie, of Dime Box, Texas; Derwyn Booker and his wife, Susan, of Clute; Jerome Booker and his wife, Amanda, of Silsbee; and Belle Lisa McGinnis and her husband, Dennis, of Kingwood, Texas; brother, Jimmy Edward Booker, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Todd Crowell; Scott Crowell and his wife, Katie; Garrett Crowell and his wife, Adrienne; Marshall Booker; Lauren Booker; Eric Booker; Ryan Booker; Elizabelle Booker; Elliot Booker; Elyse Rozelle and her husband, Eric; Allison McGinnis; Daniel McGinnis; Colleen McGinnis; Blayne McGinnis; eleven great-grandchildren.

E.J. is preceded in death by his wife of seventy-one years, Zelta Dolores Booker; son, John Keith Booker; sister, Margie Pearl Gray.

A gathering of Mr. Booker's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Broussard's, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Weeks Chapel Cemetery, Jasper.

The family would like to express its love and gratitude to Sherry Martin, who provided loving and compassionate care to both E.J. and Zelta for the past several years. She has blessed the family in many ways through her kindness and faithfulness.

