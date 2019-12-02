Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Arnaud "Maude" Kelley. View Sign Service Information Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-8336 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors 5200 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception-St. Peter Catholic Church Groves , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1932-2019 Elizabeth "Maude" Arnaud Kelley, 87, of Groves, TX peacefully passed on the afternoon of November 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Louis Philip Arnaud and Felicia Marie Stelly, Maude was born on September 2, 1932 in Port Arthur, TX. She attended Catholic school and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church (Immaculate Conception). Before Alzheimer's disease altered her life, Maude lived a full life. She loved cooking for her large family she referred to as the "whole bunch." Everyone spent many great times enjoying her delicious meals, especially those special seasonal dishes that her family anticipated. Maude had a special gift of caring for others, particularly her dear friends. No one had to ask her for help; she just knew at heart what needed to be done. One of her favorite statements was "I do more things by accident than some people do on purpose." Maude is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Karen Kelley, Diana Hall (Tony), Kathy LeBlanc (Tim), Philip Kelley (Sheryl), Phyllis Barras (Ronnie), Felecia Brodnax (Billy), and Jervis Kelley (Jeri); grandchildren Brice Hall, Laura Manrique, Lisa Trevino, Angela Manganice, Jason Kelley, Justin Kelley, Jennifer Simerly, Katie Montalvo, Julie Fultz, Kelley Osment, Kristin Ancelet, Ryan Kelley, and her step-grandchildren; sisters Wilma Clause and Jean Ann Jorgensen; sister-in-law Dorothy L. Kelley; plus many great-grandchildren and numerous caring nieces and nephews. Maude was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jake E. Kelley and her brother, Jack J. Arnaud. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Clayton-Thomp- son Funeral Home in Groves. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 that evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 10:00 A.M.at Immaculate Conception-St. Peter Catholic Church in Groves, celebrant will be Msgr. Kenneth Greig. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Maude's family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the loving caregivers who worked with her over many years. Additionally, a very special thank you goes to Leisa January for her genuine love and care for Maude.

