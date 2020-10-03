Elizabeth "Chrissy" Exline, 50, of Beaumont passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born May 12, 1970 to Louis M. Lowe and Larry D. Daniels. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Michael D. Exline; father, Larry D. Daniels; brother, Eric D. Daniels and wife Carrie and their Daughter Emily; son, Thomas A. Exline and wife Jennifer; daughter, Brandy K. Exline-Haley and husband, Dwayne; five grandchildren, Connor Mitchell, Alexander Exline, Hunter Exline, David-Welch Exline, Ashley K. Harlow; 2 two great grandchildren, Jaxson Exline and Percy Mitchell; beloved furbaby, Ipsy Exline; and numerous other family members and friends. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Louis M. Daniels. Funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Home. Burail will ofllow at Resthaven Cemetery in Silsbee. A visitation will be held Friday Evening, October 2, 2020 from 5-7PM at the Funeral Home.



