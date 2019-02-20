Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Brim. View Sign

1936 - 2019 Ella Marie Brim, 83, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Marie grew up in the Silsbee area and raised her family there before moving to Huntsville in 1993. She loved her family and the Lord, serving as a member of First Baptist Church Silsbee and then First Baptist Church Huntsville. Marie graduated from Silsbee High School in 1954. She completed her education at Lamar University with a degree Elementary and Special Education. She taught in Silsbee, New Waverly, and Trinity. After she retired, Marie volunteered with the prison ministry and the library at FBC-Huntsville. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind, and loving woman who enjoyed children, reading, camping, fishing, square dancing and most of all, her Jesus. Her faith has been an inspiration to all that knew her. Marie was preceded in death by her parents-Irene and Homer Delaune, her husband of 49 years-Don Brim, youngest daughter Paula Brim, and son-in-law Steve Sirmons. She is survived by children: Randy Brim, Linzie & Laurie Brim, Laura & Tommy Foster; best friend-Joe Eklund; grandchildren: Rachel & Scott Ruhl, Macey Brim, Landon Brim, Ryan Brim, and Philip Brim; great-grandchildren: Leah and Hallie Ruhl; sisters and their husbands: Judy & Fred Hebert and Irene & Edward Griffin; ten nieces and nephews and their children. Visitation will be Wednesday Feb. 20th from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be Thursday Feb. 21st at 11am at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas. Grave side service will be Friday Feb. 22nd at11:00am, at the Knupple Cemetery in Silsbee, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Marie may be made to the library at First Baptist Church-Huntsville, the , or the . Condolences may be made @ www. shmfh.com Funeral Home Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home

