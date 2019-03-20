Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Jones. View Sign

1953 - 2019 Ellen May Jones, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on March 18, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home. Born in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, on November 17, 1953, she was the daughter of Alan Whillans and Gwendoline Newman. Ellen had a tremendous work ethic and started her career as a nurse working at St. Mary's Hospital in Port Arthur. She worked her way up to Supervisor and went on to work at St. Pat's Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She went on to finish her career as a Reginal CEO of St. Elizabeth Hospitals in Southeast Texas. Nursing was in her family and a huge part of her life. She was driven, intelligent, successful, and a mentor to all. Ellen had no ill will towards anyone, was fair to everyone, gave the best advice, and was a true leader. She was the strongest one in her family and the glue that held them all together. Ellen was a very impressive, well rounded woman. She was someone you could always lean on. She was always tactful in everything she did, and could do just about anything. She loved people and never hesitated to welcome them into her life. She loved to plan vacations and travel with her family. Ellen was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a mother to her daughters-in-law, always put her sons first in her life and loved her parents and grandchildren dearly. The world is a little less bright without her smile. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. Ellen is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years, Arlin Walker Jones, Sr.; parents, Alan and Gwendoline Whillans, of Perry Sound, Ontario, Canada; children, Troy Jones and wife Marie, of Germany, Arlis "Walker" Jones, Jr., of Baytown, Michael Jones and wife Stacey, of Beaumont, and Christopher Alan Jones and wife Sarah, of Lewisville; grandchildren, Benjamin Jones, Brock Jones, Garrett Jones, Lauren Jones, Gwendolyn Jones, and Emerson Jones on the way; great-grandchildren, Errickson, Remi, and Dawson; and her brother, Bruce Whillans and wife Jacqueline, of Deer Park, CA. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Jones, Arlis Walker Jones, Jr., Michael Jones, and Christopher Alan Jones.

