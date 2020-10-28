1/1
Ellen McCarthy Noyes
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen McCarthy Noyes, 67, passed away on October 17, 2020, in Nassau Bay, Texas. She was born on November 26, 1952, in Buffalo, New York, to Maureen Splain McCarthy and Edward Xavier McCarthy. Ellen is survived by: her husband, Gary Patrick Noyes; sons John Keith Noyes and Michael Patrick Noyes; daughters Dorothy Ellen Cornett and Elizabeth Catherine Noyes; sisters Judith "Pixie" Comstock and Catherine McCarthy; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and numerous family members and friends.

Ellen earned a B.A. Degree in Psychology from the University of Florida, Gainesville, and a professional M.S. Degree in Clinical Psychology from Cleveland State University, Ohio. She worked as a clinical psychologist, then as a special education teacher for many years. She had a passion for stage acting, appearing in many plays in community theaters throughout southeast Houston. She was an accomplished cook. The hawk was her totem animal.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ellen's memory may do so to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1535 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027.

Crowder Funeral Home

111 E. Medical Center Blvd.

Webster, TX 77598

281-280-9000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved