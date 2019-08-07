Elliot H. Crochet 1950-2019 Elliot H. Crochet, born February 24, 1950, passed away in Biloxi, Mississippi on August 2, 2019. "Captain Elliot" who resided in Jasper, Texas at the time of his passing, was a native of Montegut, Louisiana. As the eldest of five children and only boy, his world was immersed in the mystery of the canals, lakes and bayous of Terrebonne Parish. His youth was spent on a motorized skiff where he would explore the wonders of the southern Louisiana waterways from sunup to sundown; catch his weight in fish in a matter of hours; and challenge summer squalls as if he was dueling pirates intent on conquering his boyhood domain. The land where the Gulf of Mexico melts into cedar-filled swamps served as Captain Crochet's livelihood just as it had for his father. After years of helping his father manage his business aboard a wooden-hulled single screw pushboat, Captain Elliot earned his Captain's license in 1981 and eventually bought out his father. Later in life, as his daughters started their own families, he relished the opportunity to show his grandchildren how to fish, hunt and never lose one's bearing in some of the more impenetrable waterways. Just as the yearning for the sea played a pivotal role in his career, so did his creative bent to build businesses drive his many and varied ventures. In 2008, after over three decades of navigating tows to offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico or pushing inland barges on the narrow reaches the intercoastal waterway, Captain Elliot founded a fleeting and towing business that prospered on the banks of the Sabine-Neches waterway. In fact, to underscore his maritime roots, Captain Crochet took the first initial of his three grandchildren, Christina, Lauren and Maverick to come up with the CLM Marine & Towing name. As his career came to a close, he sold his various marine holdings and settled in Jasper, Texas where he established an equipment rental business. While this undertaking was not nearly as demanding as his previous endeavors, it allowed him to indulge his passion of spending time with friends and family on extended fishing outings, restoring antique cars and trucks, attending race car events, hunting for that perfect collectible car at the Mecum Auctions, or simply enjoying a glorious sunset at his bayou duck lease. No matter the setting, he found joy in the moment and never tired of the laughter and mirth such gatherings would bring. While his love for his family eclipsed all, his generosity was such that he never met a stranger and was always willing to share what he was blessed to have. Captain Elliot is survived by his two daughters Jacquie Crochet and Rebecca Pellegrin; his son-in-law Chad Pellegrin; grandchildren Christina Crochet, Lauren and Maverick Pellegrin; his mother Jeanne Crochet; four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Merlin Crochet. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Jasper, Texas on August 10, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to Anayat House (anayathouse.org).
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2019