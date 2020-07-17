CDR Ellis E. McNeely, U.S.N. (Ret.), 81, born in Vidor, TX to the late Ellis V. and Mary Lewis McNeely, raised in Kountze, died peacefully at home in Virginia Beach on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eugenia, his sons Ellis "Rusty," Patrick and his daughter Merilyn Heather, 4 grandchildren, his sisters Marietta Blair and Joanne Walker and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held July 18, 2020 at HD Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at HDOliver.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association
.