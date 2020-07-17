1/1
CDR Ellis E. McNeely U.S.N. (Ret.)
1939 - 2020
CDR Ellis E. McNeely, U.S.N. (Ret.), 81, born in Vidor, TX to the late Ellis V. and Mary Lewis McNeely, raised in Kountze, died peacefully at home in Virginia Beach on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eugenia, his sons Ellis "Rusty," Patrick and his daughter Merilyn Heather, 4 grandchildren, his sisters Marietta Blair and Joanne Walker and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held July 18, 2020 at HD Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. Burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at HDOliver.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
JUL
18
Burial
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
It was an honor to know you. You were a wealth of knowledge, sound advice, and I am proud to call you my friend. The world will be a bit more empty without you.
J J Jones
Friend
July 16, 2020
Genia and Family
I am so sorry for your loss. Bud was a great Boss and 30 plus years later i still have very fond memories of our service together. RIP Shipmate!!
Frank McCaffery
Friend
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
Genia, Rusty, Patrick and Heather...fond memories of Bud: father, husband, shipmate, neighbor and friend. I miss him and his smile.
Tom Holston
Friend
July 15, 2020
July 15, 2020
Thank you sir for the stern looks over folder arms. The smiles and the pats on the back. You will be missed.
Aaron Harvey
Friend
