1930 - 2019 Elmer Simmons Flowers, 88, originally from Texas, passed away on March 12, 2019 in Seattle, Washington, where he had be living with his son and daughter-in-law for the past 10 years Elmer was born to Stephen Paul Flowers and Clara Marie Flowers on August 3, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas. He was the youngest of five brothers. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering in 1953 from Texas A&M University. He served as an officer in the Air Force from 1954 to 1956. Elmer worked as an engineer and later as an industrial relations manager at a synthetic rubber plant in Orange, Texas from 1956 until his retirement in 1992. Elmer married Joe Ann Suggs in 1951 and they lived together in Groves, Texas until Joe Ann's passing in 2007. From 2009 until his passing, Elmer moved to Seattle, Washington to live with his only son David and his daughter-in-law Mary. Elmer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joe Ann Flowers, the great love of his life. He leaves as his legacy one child, David Allen Flowers, and one granddaughter Gabriela Dantas Flowers. He also leaves two older brothers, Clifton and Willard. Elmer will be remembered first and foremost as a good and caring person and a wonderful husband, great father, father-in-law and grandfather. He met and married the love of his life, Joe Ann, and spent 56 happy years with her. He was a lifelong Texas Aggie fan. He had a great sense of humor and always had an upbeat perspective on life. Elmer and Joe Ann were members of the First Baptist Church in Groves, Texas. After moving to Seattle, Elmer kept close ties with his friends in Texas. He will be sorely missed. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur, Texas. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, Texas.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019