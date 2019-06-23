|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Jane Townsend.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
1925 - 2019 Eloise Jane Townsend, 94, of Beaumont, died Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1925, in Silsbee, to Vena Griggs Hooks and Lovie Minton Hooks. She was employed by Beall's for thirty-five years before retiring. Survivors include her daughter, Janice Trahan and her husband, Michael, of Nederland; sons, Ronald Townsend and his wife, Elaine, of Nederland; Randy Townsend and his wife, Shirley Browne, of Richmond; and Ricky Townsend and his wife, Rebecca, of Spring; grandchildren, Kristi Broussard of Lone Oak, Steve Townsend of Port Neches, Tiffany Miller of Houston, Wendy Salinas of Dallas, Misty Hogan of Victoria, Michael Trahan of Dallas, and Read Townsend of Spring; great-grandchildren, Jacob Townsend, Allison Townsend, Brianna Broussard, Tanner Broussard, Hunter Broussard, Chris Broussard Jr., Scarlett Salinas, Asher Salinas, Cayden Hogan, Chase Hogan, MacKenzie Hogan, Julia Trahan, Claire Trahan, and Hazel Trahan; and sister, Billie Hancock, and brother, L.M. "Buddy" Hooks, Jr., both of Silsbee. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lewis Townsend; and sister, Linda Simmons. A gathering of Eloise's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her interment will follow at Turner Branch Cemetery, Spurger. The family would like to thank the Medical Center of Southeast Texas MICU for their loving care during this difficult time. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 23, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|