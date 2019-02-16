1925 - 2019 Mrs. Eloise D. Ozen, 93, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Memorial Service: Friday, February 15, 2019 @ 7:00p.m. Jones Memorial C. O. G. I. C. 3355 Houston St. Beaumont, Texas 77705; Homegoing Service: Saturday, February 16, 2019, Viewing: 10:00a.m. - 12:00noon: Funeral: 12:00noon. Services will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 3920 W. Cardinal Dr. Beaumont, Texas 77705. Final Resting Place: Live Oak Memorial Park Beaumont, Texas. FINAL ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO THE CARING PROFESSIONALS OF:McDuffie's Mortuary, Inc. 115 W. Hamilton St. Houston, Texas 77076 (713) 695-8400.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2019